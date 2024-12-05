Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,584,080 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $324.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

