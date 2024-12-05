CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.28 and a 1-year high of C$33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

