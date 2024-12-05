Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 14,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

