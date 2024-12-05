Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.87 and last traded at $98.88, with a volume of 39678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,810,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.