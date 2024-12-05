Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 7,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,802. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

