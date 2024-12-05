Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres Stock Down 20.1 %

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $6.67 on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 478,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. Caleres has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $933.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Caleres’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

