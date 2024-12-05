Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.87%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
