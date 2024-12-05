Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.53 billion.
Campbell Soup Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of CPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $52.81.
Campbell Soup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 80.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Zscaler: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.