Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.53 billion.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of CPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 80.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

