Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gentex were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 173.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

