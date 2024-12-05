Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.19 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

