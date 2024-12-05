Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.38 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,742,000 after buying an additional 2,260,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after buying an additional 442,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 133,212 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $11,803,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,476,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

RGA opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

