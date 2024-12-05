Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 77 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $149.00 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.44.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

