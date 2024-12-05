Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Holdings Raised by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of Cardlytics worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,298.15. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $86,154.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,529.83. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,691 shares of company stock valued at $237,767. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

