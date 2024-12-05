CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Update

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 69,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CCSC Technology International Price Performance
Shares of CCTG opened at $1.81 on Thursday. CCSC Technology International has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.
About CCSC Technology International
