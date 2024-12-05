CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Update

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 69,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCSC Technology International Price Performance

Shares of CCTG opened at $1.81 on Thursday. CCSC Technology International has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

About CCSC Technology International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.