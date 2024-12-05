Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

FUN opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

