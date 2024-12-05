Centiva Capital LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $278,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,832,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,510.50. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

