Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,536 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 96,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

