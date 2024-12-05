Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Acquires A$39,946.53 in Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose purchased 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$15.76 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of A$39,946.53 ($25,771.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

