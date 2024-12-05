Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after purchasing an additional 202,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LNG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $223.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $225.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.