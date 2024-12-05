Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $225.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

