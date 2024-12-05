Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

