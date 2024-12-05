Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.41 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

