Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.69 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 183.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

NYSE:DOV opened at $203.30 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

