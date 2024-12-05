Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

