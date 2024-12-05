Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

ES stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

