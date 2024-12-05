Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,219 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $215.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.15 and a 12 month high of $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

