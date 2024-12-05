Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 572 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MOH opened at $310.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

