Christos Bitsakakis Purchases 6,400 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis bought 6,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,479.36.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOS shares. CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

