Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 86.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,750 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $248,335,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 57.2% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after acquiring an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $102,169,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after acquiring an additional 613,774 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC stock opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 211.40 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at $30,393,522. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,551 shares of company stock worth $20,506,656. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. William Blair raised Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

