Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.22. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 3,304,462 shares traded.

CIFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 53,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $380,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 664,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,173.20. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,747,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,734,080.80. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,395,727 shares of company stock valued at $20,233,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

