Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRN

Citi Trends Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 111.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $193,000.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.