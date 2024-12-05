Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Shares of KOF opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.7433 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

