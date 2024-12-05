Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 6.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 3,177,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,910,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,711 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

