Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Cohu worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cohu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $135,850. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

