Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 201,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average session volume of 10,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Coin Hodl Stock Up 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
