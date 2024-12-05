Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Benjamin Forester Stein Sells 3,695 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total value of C$790,400.47.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

