Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 72793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

