Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04), with a volume of 47632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

