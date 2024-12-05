Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). Approximately 371,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 556,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNS

Corero Network Security Price Performance

Corero Network Security Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.08. The company has a market capitalization of £102.43 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.