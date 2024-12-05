Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). Approximately 371,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 556,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.
