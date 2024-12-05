Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

