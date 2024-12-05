Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Price

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPB. Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $7,517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turning Point Brands
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.