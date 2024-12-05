Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 307883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $216,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

