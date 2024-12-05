CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in CRH were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $104.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

