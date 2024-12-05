Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 6,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 333,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £741,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.70.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

