Critical Review: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Taseko Mines and Aris Mining are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Aris Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.56 $61.28 million $0.19 10.50 Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.42 $11.42 million ($0.02) -186.50

Taseko Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taseko Mines and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Mining has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 12.69% 15.25% 3.79% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Aris Mining on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

