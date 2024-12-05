CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $332.69 and last traded at $332.68, with a volume of 64435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.51 and its 200 day moving average is $274.92. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.19 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

