D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $161.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

