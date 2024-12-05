Darryll E. Dewan Sells 40,000 Shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,941.08. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TSS Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $9.25 on Thursday. TSS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $220.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

