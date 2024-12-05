Darryll E. Dewan Sells 40,000 Shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,941.08. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TSS Trading Down 14.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $9.25 on Thursday. TSS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $220.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.
TSS Company Profile
