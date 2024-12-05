Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,970,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,601,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

