Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $192,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.7 %

DAL opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

